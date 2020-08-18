$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $1.34. UMB Financial posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other news, CFO Ram Shankar acquired 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,761.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,506 shares of company stock worth $73,769. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in UMB Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,115,000. State Street Corp increased its position in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.