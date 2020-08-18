$1.76 EPS Expected for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.84. TopBuild reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Stephens upped their price objective on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nomura upped their price objective on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

In other news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,468,815.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,159.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $1,649,137.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,840 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,987,000 after buying an additional 1,165,403 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,692,000 after buying an additional 774,685 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $11,387,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $17,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.21. The stock had a trading volume of 378,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,655. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $159.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.62.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

