1,390 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

VXF traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,972. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $133.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.87.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

