2,800 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $74.41. 2,414,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,336 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,716. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

