$289.93 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce $289.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.70 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $271.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other news, CFO Ram Shankar acquired 782 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $36,761.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,506 shares of company stock valued at $73,769. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $53.29. 303,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,173. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

