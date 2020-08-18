294,506 Shares in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 294,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 751.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,257,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after buying an additional 294,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 27.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,762. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

