3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 875.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 552,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.38. 1,518,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,665. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

