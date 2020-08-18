506 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,234. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.92. The company has a market cap of $331.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

