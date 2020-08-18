8,113 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

IWF traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,160. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $216.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

