82,043 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,910,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,224,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

