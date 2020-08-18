962 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,725,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,884,000 after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,379,000 after purchasing an additional 192,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after purchasing an additional 208,031 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.40. 165,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.87. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $207.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

