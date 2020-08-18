Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 21,240 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.9% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $49,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.96. 144,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,315. The stock has a market cap of $177.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $102.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

