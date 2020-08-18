Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lessened by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $39,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,642,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.96. 3,777,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,548,961. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $102.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

