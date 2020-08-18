Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $21.06 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 4.8% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

NYSE PM traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $79.18. 2,590,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,743,226. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

