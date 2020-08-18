Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Lowers Stock Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S makes up approximately 4.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $18,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 926.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 82.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NESTLE S A/S stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $120.74. The stock had a trading volume of 253,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,334. The stock has a market cap of $343.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.15. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $121.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

