Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives $5.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACOR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ACOR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 1,536,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.27. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 138.66%. Research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.