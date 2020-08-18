Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives $5.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACOR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ ACOR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 1,536,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.27. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 138.66%. Research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit