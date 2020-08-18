Acute Angle Cloud Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $918,325.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $918,325.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, CoinTiger and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,078.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.79 or 0.03541608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.33 or 0.02552629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00553362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00778177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00061208 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00693789 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00016288 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinTiger, HADAX, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

