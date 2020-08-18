Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 470,100 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 14th total of 367,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Shares of AGRO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 6,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,826. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $593.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.