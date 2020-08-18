Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $51,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 198.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,200 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.8% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,841,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 59.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,477,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $781,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,669 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.22.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $259.20. 13,174,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,676,336. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

