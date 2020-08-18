Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. National Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.22.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,174,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,676,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $659.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.42. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

