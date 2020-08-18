Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.4% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $40.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,558.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,025.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,496.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,379.68. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

