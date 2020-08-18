Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Alphabet worth $2,172,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $39.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,555.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,627. The company has a market cap of $1,058.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,496.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,378.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

