Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 4.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $38,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.72. 252,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,670. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.41. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $85.53 and a 12 month high of $138.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.69.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

