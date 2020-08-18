Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $45.85 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 47.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,646 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,910 shares during the period. Nike comprises 5.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $45,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 308.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $106.97. 5,019,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,517. The firm has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.01.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,356 shares of company stock worth $30,387,715. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

