Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $39.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,555.48. 82,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,221. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,023.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,496.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,378.60. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

