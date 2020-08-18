Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 128,252 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.13. 385,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,856,948. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.