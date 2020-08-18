Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lifted their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.01. 1,692,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,988. The firm has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

