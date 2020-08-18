Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Cut by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $778,338 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.50. 1,120,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,088. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

