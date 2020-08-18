Amon (AMN) Trading 38.1% Higher Over Last Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $72,851.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amon has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.20 or 0.05624793 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00046776 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

AMN is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,640,413 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

