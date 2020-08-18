Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Boosted by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $24,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 104,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,701,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,915. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

