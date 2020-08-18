Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Equinix (EQIX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX):

8/11/2020 – Equinix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $824.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $706.00 to $845.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/6/2020 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/5/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $760.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $790.00 to $840.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $725.00 to $861.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $821.00 to $876.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $704.00 to $782.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $730.00 to $820.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $835.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $795.00 to $875.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $754.00 to $883.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $750.00 to $820.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $750.00 to $760.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $821.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $745.00 to $790.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $13.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $785.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $744.01 and its 200 day moving average is $669.85. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $805.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total value of $879,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,454,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total value of $174,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,911.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,389. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,451,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

