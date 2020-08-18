AON Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,295 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 741% compared to the typical volume of 154 put options.

Shares of AON traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.70. The company had a trading volume of 29,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.95. AON has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AON will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.40.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 5.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 6.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in AON by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

