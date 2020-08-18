APR Coin (APR) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, APR Coin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $31,724.15 and approximately $22.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00772588 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 111.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.55 or 0.00981955 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 129.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00023964 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000670 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008035 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,148,736 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

