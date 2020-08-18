Apriem Advisors Has $11.45 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Apriem Advisors lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,513.71. 55,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,490.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,378.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

