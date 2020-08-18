Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Bought by Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.

Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels accounts for about 4.5% of Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. owned 0.11% of Aspen Aerogels worth $19,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 14.5% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 225,350 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 818,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASPN stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. 7,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,533. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.58. Aspen Aerogels Inc has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.04.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

