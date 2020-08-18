ATLANT Market Capitalization Tops $1.43 Million (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $379.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.86 or 0.05556777 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003628 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00046582 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014226 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

