AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 34,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in AT&T by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 70,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Nomura cut their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

T stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,895,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,256,934. The stock has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

