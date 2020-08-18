AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.3% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 34,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 70,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.79. 21,895,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,256,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.