Ball Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,334 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 965% compared to the typical volume of 407 put options.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Shares of BLL traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,906. Ball has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. Ball’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Ball by 12.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ball by 3.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 593,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ball by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 546,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 36,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

