Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NYSE:BSMX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. 348,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,975. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 427.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 89.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

