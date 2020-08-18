Beacon (BECN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Beacon has a total market cap of $8,910.96 and approximately $28.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

