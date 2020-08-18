Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is Knuff & Co LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 2.7% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

Shares of BA traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.15. The company had a trading volume of 689,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,090,252. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

