Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ ANGO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. 212,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $353.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,816,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 79,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 188,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 109,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 794,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 50,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

