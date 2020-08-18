Brokerages Set Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Target Price at $2.69

Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Acumen Capital lowered shares of Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALYA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.