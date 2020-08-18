Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of BRKL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. 202,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $814.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

