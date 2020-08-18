Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires 79,597 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,597 shares during the quarter. L3Harris makes up approximately 1.8% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of L3Harris worth $45,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris by 1,144.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,760. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

