Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 5,880 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. 23,315,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,317,824. The company has a market cap of $179.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

