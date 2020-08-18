Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $13.59 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 337,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271,911. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

