Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 842.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $57.29. 507,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,122. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

