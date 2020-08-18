Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 112.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Visa by 41.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.01. 6,501,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,728,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.55. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.